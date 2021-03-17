O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Short Interest Update

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,430,000 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the February 11th total of 4,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

OI stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,448,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,922. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.94. O-I Glass has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $14.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.78.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 88.28%. O-I Glass’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UFS cut O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America raised shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in O-I Glass by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in O-I Glass by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 40,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in O-I Glass by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 36,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Article: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.