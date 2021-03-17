NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $22.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

NuStar Energy stock opened at $18.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 2.62. NuStar Energy has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $20.25.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $386.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. NuStar Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NuStar Energy will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NuStar Energy news, EVP Daniel S. Oliver sold 7,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $120,120.00. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NS. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in NuStar Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in NuStar Energy by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in NuStar Energy in the 4th quarter worth $145,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in NuStar Energy by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NuStar Energy by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 19,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. 56.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

