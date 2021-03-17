NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) Short Interest Update

NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, a decrease of 33.8% from the February 11th total of 74,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,092,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NULGF traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 65,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,373. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.12. NuLegacy Gold has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.19.
NuLegacy Gold Company Profile
Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for NuLegacy Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuLegacy Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.