NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) Short Interest Update

NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, a decrease of 33.8% from the February 11th total of 74,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,092,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NULGF traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 65,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,373. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.12. NuLegacy Gold has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.19.

Get NuLegacy Gold alerts:

NuLegacy Gold Company Profile

NuLegacy Gold Corporation acquires and explores for mineral properties. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Red Hill property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for NuLegacy Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuLegacy Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.