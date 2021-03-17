Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NUFMF) Short Interest Up 23.3% in February

Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NUFMF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 254,900 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the February 11th total of 206,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Nufarm stock remained flat at $$3.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Nufarm has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $3.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.28.

About Nufarm

Nufarm Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells crop protection solutions and seed technologies in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company's protection solutions include herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides that help growers protect crops against weeds, pests, and disease.

