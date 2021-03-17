Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NUFMF) Short Interest Up 23.3% in February

Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NUFMF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 254,900 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the February 11th total of 206,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Nufarm stock remained flat at $$3.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Nufarm has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $3.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.28.
About Nufarm
