Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $63.00 to $75.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Nucor traded as high as $70.33 and last traded at $70.28, with a volume of 77773 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.91.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NUE. Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.18.

Get Nucor alerts:

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,419,088.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $196,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,107.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,810 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $566,903,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 31.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,183,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,955,000 after buying an additional 525,733 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 123.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after buying an additional 371,876 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 209.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 544,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,586,000 after buying an additional 368,900 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,123,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,749,000 after buying an additional 315,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 49.03, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.23 and its 200-day moving average is $52.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

About Nucor (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.