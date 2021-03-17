NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) PT Raised to $59.00 at Morgan Stanley

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.81.

NYSE:NRG opened at $43.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.45. NRG Energy has a 52 week low of $19.54 and a 52 week high of $44.08. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($1.08). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 50.32% and a net margin of 43.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in NRG Energy by 605.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

