NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

OTCMKTS:NWHUF opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average of $9.48. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $10.60.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at September 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 190 income-producing properties and 15.4 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

