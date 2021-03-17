Northland Securities Upgrades Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) to “Outperform”

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley lowered Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lowered Zynex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.70.

NASDAQ ZYXI opened at $16.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.87. Zynex has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $29.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.87 million, a PE ratio of 48.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Zynex had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 50.67%. As a group, analysts forecast that Zynex will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Zynex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Zynex by 383.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Zynex during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynex in the third quarter worth $211,000. 29.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

