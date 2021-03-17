Northland Securities Upgrades Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) to “Outperform”

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley lowered Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lowered Zynex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.70.
NASDAQ ZYXI opened at $16.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.87. Zynex has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $29.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.87 million, a PE ratio of 48.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Zynex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Zynex by 383.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Zynex during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynex in the third quarter worth $211,000. 29.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Zynex
Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.
