Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Sets New 12-Month High at $16.32

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.32 and last traded at $16.19, with a volume of 27565 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.

Several brokerages have commented on NFBK. DA Davidson raised Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.77. The firm has a market cap of $820.96 million, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.73.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.41%.

In related news, Director Gil Chapman sold 2,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $39,445.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,386.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,040,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,212,000 after purchasing an additional 342,990 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 422,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after buying an additional 50,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

