Northern Trust Corp Purchases 4,577 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,540,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,577 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $120,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Essential Utilities by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 93,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Essential Utilities by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Essential Utilities by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 395,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,903,000 after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Essential Utilities by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 116,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Essential Utilities by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,126,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,336,000 after purchasing an additional 71,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WTRG shares. US Capital Advisors started coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $43.67 on Wednesday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $48.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.04 and a 200-day moving average of $45.63.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 8.83%. Research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.251 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.03%.

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $59,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 73,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,812. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

