Northern Trust Corp Has $111.98 Million Stock Position in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,651,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,131 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $111,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Slack Technologies by 868.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $213,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 294,561 shares in the company, valued at $12,557,135.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brandon Zell sold 4,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $183,832.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 178,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,485,935.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 187,716 shares of company stock valued at $7,898,011. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Slack Technologies stock opened at $40.79 on Wednesday. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $44.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.33 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $250.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.31 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

WORK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush raised shares of Slack Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Slack Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Slack Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.16.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

