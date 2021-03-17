Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,612,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,127 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.25% of Iron Mountain worth $106,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,578,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,871,000 after buying an additional 362,165 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,368,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,827,000 after acquiring an additional 9,684 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,637,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,866,000 after acquiring an additional 39,874 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1,665.2% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,044,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,991,000 after purchasing an additional 985,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 719,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $510,580.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,809,707.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 46,014 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $1,806,969.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,145,801.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,821 shares of company stock worth $3,843,900. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IRM stock opened at $35.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.69. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 77.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.86%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

