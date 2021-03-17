Northern Trust Corp Buys 34,904 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,246,679 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 34,904 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 2.51% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $126,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,566.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12,312.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 993 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

DKS stock opened at $76.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.48. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $80.32.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.3625 dividend. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.79.

In related news, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 31,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $2,082,239.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 15,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 255,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,168,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 138,770 shares of company stock valued at $9,392,514. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

