Norfolk Southern Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:NSC)

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 4,514 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,560% compared to the average daily volume of 272 put options.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $256.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.32. Norfolk Southern has a 52-week low of $112.62 and a 52-week high of $264.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $69.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.96.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $54,275.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

