Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stock Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 717,489 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,440 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $46,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GMED. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Globus Medical by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,357,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $67,202,000 after purchasing an additional 373,501 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Globus Medical by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,042,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $51,627,000 after purchasing an additional 274,070 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Globus Medical by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,405,902 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $483,013,000 after purchasing an additional 204,321 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $11,821,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 329,552 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,319,000 after buying an additional 173,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GMED shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

Globus Medical stock opened at $61.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 67.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $68.24.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

