Nordea Investment Management AB Has $65.16 Million Stock Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,228,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495,894 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $65,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. FMR LLC increased its position in Sirius XM by 112.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 376,287 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Sirius XM by 14.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 16,767 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Sirius XM during the third quarter worth about $34,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,207,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,552,000 after buying an additional 945,153 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 80,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIRI opened at $6.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.00. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $8.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 137.30% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SIRI. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sirius XM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

