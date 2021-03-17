Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558,379 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,074 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.32% of First Republic Bank worth $82,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 78,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,554,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 544,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,941,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Swedbank increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 689,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,778,000 after buying an additional 207,824 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,839,000 after buying an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $2,547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

FRC opened at $170.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $70.06 and a 12-month high of $180.35.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Maxim Group raised their target price on First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.44.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

