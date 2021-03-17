Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 369,482 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,408 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $56,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.88.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $133.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $151.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.22. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.