Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 55,115 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,115 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $94,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,509,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,987,000. SRB Corp increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. SRB Corp now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 478.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HCA opened at $185.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $175.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.88. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.38 and a 1 year high of $194.01. The company has a market cap of $63.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%.

In other news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $1,011,329.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,065,798.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $274,213.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,436.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,810 shares of company stock valued at $19,453,297 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.47.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

