Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Noodles & Company is a fast casual restaurant which offers lunch and dinner. It serves noodles, pastas, salads, soups, sandwiches, cheese, meatballs and beverages. The company operates in the United States. Noodles & Company is based in Broomfield, Colorado."

Several other research firms also recently commented on NDLS. Piper Sandler raised Noodles & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.81.

NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $11.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $529.78 million, a P/E ratio of -25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.31. Noodles & Company has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Noodles & Company will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Melissa Heidman sold 6,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $62,692.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,370.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 5,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $61,040.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,863 shares in the company, valued at $367,237.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,259 shares of company stock worth $184,308 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NDLS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,249,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,769,000 after acquiring an additional 86,233 shares in the last quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP now owns 1,703,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,705,000 after purchasing an additional 303,200 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,477,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,669,000 after purchasing an additional 374,650 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 834,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 127,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plaisance Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 649,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,131,000 after buying an additional 22,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 389 company-owned and 68 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

