Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 268.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 156,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,187 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Darden Restaurants worth $18,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 719.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 568,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,618,000 after purchasing an additional 499,236 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $22,676,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $19,047,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $15,111,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 237,888 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,337,000 after purchasing an additional 146,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Shares of DRI opened at $140.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $147.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.40, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.91.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DRI. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research downgraded Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Darden Restaurants from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.11.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total value of $332,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total value of $299,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,714.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,455 shares of company stock valued at $13,205,994. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.