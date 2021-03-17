Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $14.62 Million Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Square were worth $14,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Square by 3,338.4% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 12,185 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Square by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 417,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,941,000 after acquiring an additional 39,594 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 231.5% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,672 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Square by 662.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 231,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,434,000 after acquiring an additional 201,346 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

In other Square news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total value of $21,522,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 8,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total value of $2,069,723.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,920,133.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 873,030 shares of company stock valued at $199,952,640. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square stock opened at $243.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $283.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 386.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $241.19 and a 200-day moving average of $203.73.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Square’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SQ. Wedbush lifted their target price on Square from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Square from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Square from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.17.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.