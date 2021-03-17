NOIA Network (NOIA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.90 Million

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 17th. During the last week, NOIA Network has traded up 74% against the U.S. dollar. One NOIA Network coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001408 BTC on major exchanges. NOIA Network has a total market cap of $89.37 million and $4.90 million worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00052566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00012968 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.79 or 0.00645721 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00070183 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00025168 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00033980 BTC.

NOIA Network Profile

NOIA Network is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 coins. NOIA Network’s official message board is medium.com/noia . NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network . The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

NOIA Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NOIA Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NOIA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

