NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,168 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NICE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NICE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 370.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

NICE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NICE from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wedbush upped their price target on NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upgraded NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $246.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Pritchard Capital increased their target price on NICE from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.85.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $230.39 on Wednesday. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $110.59 and a fifty-two week high of $288.73. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 74.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $249.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.36. NICE had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $438.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.78 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

