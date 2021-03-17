NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) CEO Eric E. Silagy Sells 28,564 Shares

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $2,160,295.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,567.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $75.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 306.6% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 18,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 13,929 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 243.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,030,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,522 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 321.2% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 73,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 56,263 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,447,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $437,000. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on NEE shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.63.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

