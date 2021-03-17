NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) Short Interest Update

NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the February 11th total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 346,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 8.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in NextCure by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,181,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,220 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextCure by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,514,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,510,000 after purchasing an additional 285,851 shares during the period. Lion Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of NextCure during the fourth quarter valued at $3,270,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextCure during the fourth quarter valued at $1,417,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NextCure by 263.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 92,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

Get NextCure alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist raised shares of NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of NextCure from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

NXTC stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.72. 3,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 51.73 and a current ratio of 51.73. NextCure has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $41.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.07 million, a PE ratio of -11.05 and a beta of -0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.00.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts expect that NextCure will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NextCure

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Further Reading: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for NextCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.