Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.55

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.55 and last traded at $27.55, with a volume of 294 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.12.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEWT shares. TheStreet upgraded Newtek Business Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Newtek Business Services from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.73 and a 200 day moving average of $19.58. The company has a market capitalization of $605.54 million, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. This is an increase from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.69%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEWT. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in Newtek Business Services in the third quarter worth about $3,458,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Newtek Business Services by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 329,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after buying an additional 48,761 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $880,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

