Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Receives $71.46 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.46.

NEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James set a $86.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Fundamental Research decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $319,042.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,547 shares in the company, valued at $15,025,786.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total transaction of $230,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,761,320.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,747 shares of company stock worth $2,046,869. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,366,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,177,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,401 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Newmont by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,277,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,656 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Newmont by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 14,192,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $849,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,651 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Newmont by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,147,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,604,000 after purchasing an additional 202,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth approximately $390,542,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $61.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Newmont has a 12 month low of $37.13 and a 12 month high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newmont will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.21%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

