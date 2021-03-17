New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,685 Shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Atlanticus were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Separately, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Atlanticus during the third quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.82% of the company’s stock.
ATLC opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.77 and a 200-day moving average of $19.67. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $34.00.
Atlanticus Profile
Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to financially underserved consumer credit market in the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as retail credit and credit cards through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.
