New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,685 Shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Atlanticus were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Atlanticus during the third quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlanticus alerts:

ATLC opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.77 and a 200-day moving average of $19.67. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $34.00.

In other news, President Jeffrey A. Howard sold 11,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $334,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 468,399 shares in the company, valued at $14,051,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Jeffrey A. Howard sold 1,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $38,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 464,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,936,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,157 shares of company stock worth $784,710 in the last quarter. Insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to financially underserved consumer credit market in the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as retail credit and credit cards through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

Featured Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.