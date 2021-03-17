New York State Common Retirement Fund Invests $83,000 in Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FHTX. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $13,626,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,887,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000.

Shares of FHTX stock opened at $12.49 on Wednesday. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $28.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.05.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FHTX. Cowen started coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Foghorn Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

