New York State Common Retirement Fund Invests $83,000 in Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FHTX. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $13,626,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,887,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000.
Shares of FHTX stock opened at $12.49 on Wednesday. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $28.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.05.
About Foghorn Therapeutics
Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.
