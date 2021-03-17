New York State Common Retirement Fund Invests $108,000 in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVLG. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVLG shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covenant Logistics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Covenant Logistics Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLG opened at $20.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.02 million, a PE ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.08 and a 200-day moving average of $17.02. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.54 and a 52-week high of $21.77.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $225.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.40 million. Covenant Logistics Group had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. Equities research analysts expect that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services to customers with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

