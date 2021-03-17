New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 4,308 Shares of GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) by 130.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in GP Strategies were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in GP Strategies by 7.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of GP Strategies by 503.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 60.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 76,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 28,808 shares during the period. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 25,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of GP Strategies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of GP Strategies from $15.00 to $17.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of GP Strategies from $15.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

NYSE GPX opened at $17.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.31 million, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. GP Strategies Co. has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $18.24.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $123.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.32 million. GP Strategies had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 4.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GP Strategies Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Workforce Excellence and Business Transformation Services. The Workforce Excellence segment offers managed learning services, including strategic learning and development consulting; digital learning content design and development solutions; and a suite of learning operations services, such as managed facilitation and delivery, managed training administration and logistics, help desk support, and event and vendor management.

