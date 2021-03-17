New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires Shares of 3,200 Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.
Separately, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,357,000.
NASDAQ:BDSX opened at $21.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.43. Biodesix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $31.99.
Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.
