New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires Shares of 3,200 Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,357,000.

NASDAQ:BDSX opened at $21.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.43. Biodesix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $31.99.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Biodesix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research started coverage on Biodesix in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Biodesix from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Biodesix in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Biodesix in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Biodesix Profile

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

