New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 24th

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th.

New York Mortgage Trust has decreased its dividend by 71.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ NYMT opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. New York Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 45.25 and a current ratio of 45.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.38.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New York Mortgage Trust will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet raised New York Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.67.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non-qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, residential bridge loans, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities(RMBS); agency RMBS and CMBS; and other mortgage-related, residential housing-related, and credit-related assets.

