New Vernon Investment Management LLC Invests $398,000 in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

New Vernon Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,770 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,082,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,216,327,000 after acquiring an additional 306,226 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,571,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,156,003,000 after buying an additional 192,079 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,562,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $727,961,000 after buying an additional 121,046 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,054,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,974,000 after buying an additional 1,257,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,527,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,149,000 after buying an additional 748,715 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.28. 12,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,343,938. The stock has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.99. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

DHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.57.

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $450,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,704.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $38,474.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,970 shares of company stock valued at $787,334. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

