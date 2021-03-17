New Vernon Investment Management LLC Acquires 16,145 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

New Vernon Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 111,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,145 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group comprises about 7.7% of New Vernon Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. New Vernon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $4,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock remained flat at $$37.86 during trading hours on Wednesday. 1,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,268,755. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $38.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.70.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

