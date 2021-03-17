New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 331,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,328 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF accounts for about 2.9% of New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $9,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBJP. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter.

BBJP stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $28.91. The company had a trading volume of 457,414 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.78 and a 200-day moving average of $26.85.

