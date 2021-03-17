New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th.

New Fortress Energy has a dividend payout ratio of -38.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect New Fortress Energy to earn $0.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.6%.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

Shares of New Fortress Energy stock opened at $53.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.26. New Fortress Energy has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $65.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.13.

NFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.93.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy infrastructure company worldwide. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver integrated turnkey energy solutions that enhance environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.