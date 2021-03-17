New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Shares Down 7.2% Following Insider Selling

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) shares were down 7.2% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $5.55 and last traded at $5.77. Approximately 849,222 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 3,198,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.22.

Specifically, major shareholder Realty Advisors Inc sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $288,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,768,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,206,587.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 483,239 shares of company stock valued at $2,936,260. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get New Concept Energy alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 38.80, a current ratio of 38.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.61 million, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 2.10.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in New Concept Energy stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 71,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.39% of New Concept Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

New Concept Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR)

New Concept Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates oil and gas wells, and mineral leases primarily in the United States. Its oil and gas wells, and mineral leases are located in Athens and Meigs counties in Ohio; and Calhoun, Jackson, and Roane counties in West Virginia. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 153 producing gas wells; 44 non-producing wells and related equipment; and mineral leases covering approximately 20,000 acres.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for New Concept Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Concept Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.