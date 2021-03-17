Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $250.51 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) will announce $250.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $275.71 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $232.17 million. Neurocrine Biosciences posted sales of $237.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.05.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 808,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,795. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.70 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.04. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $72.14 and a twelve month high of $136.26.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $203,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,031,855.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $275,951.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,236.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 334,308 shares of company stock worth $37,008,610 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 412,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,517,000 after acquiring an additional 126,651 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,378,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 306.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 13,704 shares during the period. Finally, AtonRa Partners bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,437,000. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

