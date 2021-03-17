Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $700.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 33.58% from the stock’s previous close.

NFLX has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Netflix from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $580.27.

NFLX opened at $524.03 on Monday. Netflix has a 52-week low of $290.25 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.09 billion, a PE ratio of 84.52, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $538.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $514.79.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 442,339 shares of company stock valued at $233,359,064 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,571 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,024 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 754 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 17,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

