Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTOIY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Neste Oyj from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Neste Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of Neste Oyj stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.72. The company had a trading volume of 62,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,963. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.02. Neste Oyj has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $39.42.

About Neste Oyj

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

Analyst Recommendations for Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY)

