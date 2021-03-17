Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTOIY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Neste Oyj from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Neste Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of Neste Oyj stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.72. The company had a trading volume of 62,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,963. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.02. Neste Oyj has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $39.42.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

