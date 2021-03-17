Needham & Company LLC Boosts Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Price Target to $9.00

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

NYSE:BNED opened at $8.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $455.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Barnes & Noble Education has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $9.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.34.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.58). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 14.63% and a negative net margin of 5.21%.

In related news, CAO Seema Paul sold 5,000 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total transaction of $28,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,091.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Zachary Levenick acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.78 per share, with a total value of $119,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $137,495. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Towerview LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 1,461,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 11,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

