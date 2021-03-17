NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Tops $6.33

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 16th. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $2.03 billion and approximately $151.56 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for $6.33 or 0.00011194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $256.35 or 0.00453655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.93 or 0.00061822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00058969 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.01 or 0.00115053 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00071707 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.57 or 0.00554902 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000502 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,634,297 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org . NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

