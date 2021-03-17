Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Trading Up 17.4%

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM)’s stock price was up 17.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.63 and last traded at $10.38. Approximately 630,966 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 133% from the average daily volume of 270,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.84.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.93, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.22 and its 200 day moving average is $3.18. The firm has a market cap of $164.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.53.

Get Navios Maritime alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Navios Maritime in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Navios Maritime in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Navios Maritime by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 910,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 99,426 shares during the last quarter. 8.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates through two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.