Navigator (NVGS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 18th. Analysts expect Navigator to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NVGS opened at $10.36 on Wednesday. Navigator has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $11.71. The stock has a market cap of $579.18 million, a PE ratio of -94.18 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.28.

Several analysts have issued reports on NVGS shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Navigator from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

