National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 362,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,917 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $13,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSA. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 24.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 123.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSA opened at $41.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $19.34 and a twelve month high of $41.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.57 and a beta of 0.38.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $114.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NSA. Truist increased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.40.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

