National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) CEO Julian E. Whitehurst Sells 34,281 Shares

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 34,281 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $1,521,733.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,290,785.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of National Retail Properties stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.66. The stock had a trading volume of 842,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,979. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.85. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.04 and a 52 week high of $46.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have weighed in on NNN. B. Riley lifted their target price on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on National Retail Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.29.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,625,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,188,000 after acquiring an additional 341,895 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,312,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,924 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,222,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,931,000 after acquiring an additional 210,771 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,566,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,951,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,875,000 after acquiring an additional 283,554 shares during the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
National Retail Properties Company Profile
National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.
