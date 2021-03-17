National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) CEO Julian E. Whitehurst Sells 34,281 Shares

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 34,281 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $1,521,733.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,290,785.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of National Retail Properties stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.66. The stock had a trading volume of 842,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,979. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.85. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.04 and a 52 week high of $46.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.36%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NNN. B. Riley lifted their target price on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on National Retail Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,625,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,188,000 after acquiring an additional 341,895 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,312,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,924 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,222,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,931,000 after acquiring an additional 210,771 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,566,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,951,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,875,000 after acquiring an additional 283,554 shares during the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

