National Express Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Short Interest Update

National Express Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 277,300 shares, a drop of 33.2% from the February 11th total of 415,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,773.0 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NXPGF. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NXPGF remained flat at $$4.42 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.91. National Express Group has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $4.42.

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

