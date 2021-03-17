National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2021 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts predict that National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) will announce ($0.19) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.17). National CineMedia posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 280%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.44). National CineMedia had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.69.

In other news, President Clifford E. Marks sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 599,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark B. Segall sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $139,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,113.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,000 shares of company stock valued at $937,300 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the third quarter valued at $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in National CineMedia by 244.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 11,796 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in National CineMedia by 199.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,312 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NCMI traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.52. 815,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,212. National CineMedia has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $6.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.57. The company has a market cap of $439.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.80 and a beta of 1.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is 59.57%.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National CineMedia (NCMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.