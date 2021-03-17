National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) will announce ($0.19) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.17). National CineMedia posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 280%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.44). National CineMedia had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.69.

In other news, President Clifford E. Marks sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 599,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark B. Segall sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $139,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,113.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,000 shares of company stock valued at $937,300 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the third quarter valued at $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in National CineMedia by 244.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 11,796 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in National CineMedia by 199.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,312 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NCMI traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.52. 815,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,212. National CineMedia has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $6.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.57. The company has a market cap of $439.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.80 and a beta of 1.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is 59.57%.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

